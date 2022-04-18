Marking a successful return to Musselburgh for Cala Homes (East), the development consisted of a range of three, four and five-bedroom family friendly properties – the latest in its ‘Light and Space’ collection.

Launched in late 2020, it offered the additional flexible space that many buyers were seeking while being within easy reach of Edinburgh as well as countryside and the East Lothian coastline.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with Cala Homes (East), said: “Ravensheugh Brae met a clear need and desire for flexible space and we’re delighted to have been able to provide this to the broad mix of families that have moved in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This clear need for additional space has been borne out of a third of our buyers moving from within the EH21 area.

“We are delighted to have added a development to the area that will sit perfectly in the wider community for many generations to come.”

Alongside helping to quell demand for homes in the area, the homebuilder committed substantial infrastructure contributions and employed locally where possible throughout the build process

The majority of firms contracted for the development were based in East Lothian or Edinburgh, including G&A Joinery from Prestonpans and Port Seton-based Signature Security Solutions, while £572,834 has been put towards improving East Lothian schools and transport infrastructure – as well as Musselburgh and Tranent town centres.

The Musselburgh development builds on Cala’s strong history of providing attractive communities across a range of sites in East Lothian. Over the past 30 years, Cala Homes (East) has successfully delivered 21 new neighbourhoods and more than 1300 family homes to the area.

As part of Ravensheugh Brae, Hadden Construction was appointed by East Lothian Council to build 12 affordable homes, comprising eight cottage flats and four terraced flats.

Located just six miles from Edinburgh, Musselburgh is famous for being home to historic Musselburgh Racecourse, the oldest golf course in the world on Musselburgh Links, and picturesque Fisherrow Harbour, where extensive but now extinct mussel beds gave the town its name.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.