New homes in Edinburgh available for Christmas move-in

Avant Homes Scotland is helping buyers in Edinburgh move into their new family home before Christmas.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Prospective buyers who reserve a new home from selected properties at Carnethy Heights in Penicuik by Sunday, November 17 will be able to celebrate the festive season in their new home.

All the homes benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange, LBTT help and flooring included.

Avant Homes’ £60m, 165-home Carnethy Heights development, which is located off Sycamore Drive, comprises a mix of four- and five-bedroom homes. The four-bedroom detached Westbury house style is priced at £429,995 and is available with part exchange.

Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “We’re pleased to offer buyers the chance to move into the peaceful community we have created at Carnethy Heights in time to celebrate Christmas.

“The house styles are perfect for modern living and are available with a range of incentives to help make families next move a reality.

“We don’t anticipate these homes will be available for long due to the excellent incentives we have on offer.

Anyone interested in spending the festive season in their new home at Carnethy Heights should contact our sales team today to find out more.”