New Lovell homes hit market at one of Scotland's most ambitious placemaking projects

Lovell Homes has opened sales for the first phase of new homes at its Central Square development in Winchburgh – marking a key milestone in one of Scotland's most ambitious placemaking projects.

The first homes released for sale feature a mix of 3- and 4-bedroom styles. These homes are designed to suit modern lifestyles and combine contemporary layouts with high-quality finishes.

The Stirling is a three-storey, 4-bedroom townhouse that offers flexible living spaces, including a light-filled lounge and dining area and a luxurious top-floor principal suite with en-suite. The Carnoustie, a 3-bedroom semi-detached home, features an open-plan kitchen and dining area alongside a generously proportioned lounge and three well-sized bedrooms, including an en-suite to the principal bedroom.

Situated in the heart of one of Scotland's most ambitious placemaking projects, the Lovell development, Central Square, is ideally located in what will become a new central hub for the growing community of the historic Winchburgh village established in 1169. Central Square is opposite a new Sainsbury's superstore and within walking distance to the marina and award-winning Auldcathie Park, as well as a new school, wellbeing centre, leisure campus and new public parks. Winchburgh offers excellent transport links, including the recently opened M9 link road, providing easy access to Edinburgh, Glasgow and beyond.

New showhomes are also set to open at Central Square, offering prospective buyers the chance to explore the Lovell quality and attention to detail firsthand. The showhomes, expected to open in June, will showcase the premium finishes and personalisation options available throughout the Lovell Inspirations range.

Margaret Davidson, Sales and Marketing Director at Lovell Homes in Scotland said: "Central Square is a key milestone for Lovell Homes, as we bring high-quality homes to the heart of one of Scotland's most exciting community developments. These first homes offer buyers the chance to be part of Winchburgh's remarkable transformation, combining excellent transport links, top schools and access to green spaces. With such a strong blend of location, design and lifestyle, we're expecting high demand when reservations open this week."

Sales appointments will be at The Crossings development in South Queensferry and bookings can be made online at www.lovell.co.uk/developments/central-square-winchburgh