New show home unveiled at Cruden Homes’ luxury retirement development in Edinburgh

Cruden Homes has launched a striking new show home at The Avenue, its award-winning luxury retirement development located in the prestigious Edinburgh suburb of Barnton. Designed exclusively for retirees, this boutique-style community offers discerning buyers the chance to experience the refined lifestyle on offer in one of the capital’s most desirable locations.

Set amid landscaped grounds overlooking the Royal Burgess Golf Course, The Avenue comprises a carefully curated collection of energy-efficient apartments, penthouses, and executive villas. Each property features between one and three bedrooms, all finished to a high specification with quality fixtures and fittings as standard. With generous ceiling heights and expansive windows, homes are bathed in natural light and designed to maximise space and comfort.

The newly opened show home - a beautifully appointed two-bedroom apartment - showcases The Avenue’s hallmark blend of understated luxury and thoughtful design. The interior, styled by Get Fully Furnished, features a large open-plan kitchen, dining and living area ideal for entertaining, a spacious master suite with en-suite bathroom, a stylish guest bedroom, and a contemporary main bathroom. Elegant finishes and premium materials lend the home the sophisticated air of a boutique hotel.

Beyond individual homes, residents benefit from a range of lifestyle-focused amenities including stylish communal areas, established gardens, a residents’ lounge, guest suite for visitors, and a concierge service - all designed to promote ease, connection, and independence.

Further enhancing the living experience, Cruden Homes has partnered with The Senior Move Partnership and Glenmore Mobility to support new residents. Buyers can access a complimentary two-hour relocation consultation, alongside tailored in-home mobility assessments and product recommendations to ensure continued comfort and accessibility.

Hazel Davies, Sales and Marketing Director at Cruden Homes, said:

“The Avenue offers a truly unique lifestyle for independent retirees, combining the luxury and convenience of a boutique hotel with the independence of your own home. It’s been a joy to watch this community flourish. This stunning new show home offers a glimpse of the exceptional design, quality and vibrant community spirit that make The Avenue so special.”

Private viewings of the new show home are now available by appointment. Alternatively drop-ins appointments are available Tuesday to Friday, from 11am-5pm