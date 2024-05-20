New starter sells 11 homes in first nine weeks for homebuilder
June Pernet joined the award-winning housebuilder Dundas in late February as a Product Specialist and has hit the ground running – rattling up an impressive 11 sales in just her first nine weeks on the job.
The stellar start comes as little surprise given the resounding success of the £35m Wireworks development, which has witnessed soaring demand since launching to market.
Set on the banks of the picturesque River Esk, the development's contemporary collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments has proven a hit with buyers seeking a blend of coastal and urban living.
For June, who joined the Dundas team after spending 18 months living in Denmark, the opportunity to be part of shaping an entire new community has proven a driving force behind her early success.
She said: “It's been fantastic to see the development really taking shape, with the first residents beginning to move into the completed homes and that community spirit starting to build.
"You see the blinds and curtains going up, plants appearing on balconies – it's just so rewarding to be part of creating that vibrant neighbourhood feel that Dundas developments are renowned for.”
June has been struck by the exceptional quality of specification and finish across The Wireworks apartments, providing her with immense confidence in promoting the homes.
She said: “I've been blown away by the product to be honest. When I go in to inspect the properties ahead of buyers moving in, I really struggle to find anything to pick up on – the attention to detail is phenomenal.
“From the Hive heating control and Smeg appliances in the kitchens, through to the Porcelanosa tiling in the bathrooms, it's a far cry from what you might expect of a standard new build development.”
Dundas recently announced the sale of its latest block of flats after selling out on the two previous release, it is also due to release its much-hyped penthouses later this spring.
Designed by Michael Laird Architects, The Wireworks is inspired by the location’s industrial heritage, while the contemporary homes have been designed to be practical, light-filled, and spacious.
Dundas has a mission to create homes that make people feel great. Headquartered in Livingston and proudly Scottish, it has a track record of building well-designed homes that are higher spec than a vast majority of competitor properties.
To learn more about The Wireworks, visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments/the-wireworks