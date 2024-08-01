New tenants move into £80m West Craigs development in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tenants have started to move in to one of the largest affordable new-build developments in Scotland.

The first of the mid-market rental properties in Edinburgh have been handed over to tenants of Lowther, part of Wheatley Group, at West Craigs in Edinburgh.

The new homes form part of a larger £80m new-build project by Wheatley Group, which will see 425 homes built in total.

Cruden Group will deliver 300 new homes for Wheatley Group; including 168 homes for social rent and 132 for mid-market rent.

Merek, Aneta and Jakub outside home

CCG Construction is building 125 homes with 70 for social rent and 55 for mid-market rental.

The homes for social rent will be for Wheatley Homes East, with the mid-market homes for Lowther – both part of Wheatley Group.

Managing Director of Lowther, James Ward, said: “It’s great to see tenants starting to move into West Craigs.

“These bright, modern, energy-efficient properties will become a key part of a fabulous new community for our tenants and families.”

The new homes are a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, and one, two and three-bedroom flats. A total of 19 will be suitable for wheelchair users.

The project includes funding from Scottish Government through the City of Edinburgh Council.

Lowther tenant Marek Pieta, a photographer, moved into his new home with artist wife, Aneta, 50 and 21-year-old son, Jakub.

Marek, 55, who is originally from Poland and came to Scotland in 2005, said: “We lived in a rented flat in the city centre for a number of years, but we received news that our private landlord wanted us to move out in four months.

“It was really stressful. We applied for our new home with Lowther and were happy to move. Now we’re in the country in a lovely end-terrace house with a garden and we’re really happy.”

Steven Simpson, Managing Director of the Cruden Group, added: “It’s been a pleasure teaming up with Wheatley Group to bring this exciting new development to life.

“The completion of the first homes is a huge milestone in this large-scale project, made all the more impressive by the range of innovative, energy-saving and accessible features that will benefit a range of tenant needs.

"We’re absolutely delighted to contribute to this vibrant and sustainable new community in Scotland’s capital, but also to continue to deliver important job creation across the project lifecycle.”

Wheatley Group, which owns and manages over 93,700 homes, was recently named as the UK’s biggest builder of social housing over the past decade.