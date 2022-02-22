Outstanding detached stone built five bedroom luxury Eskbank home for sale

The large living area.

On the market at offers over £565,000, 16 Lasswade Road, Dalkeith, is a dream luxury modern family home offering contemporary open-plan layout, stylish interiors and impressive proportions.

Speaking about the eye-catching Eskbank property, a spokesperson for selling agent Ralph Hendrie Legal said: “This traditional detached bungalow has been beautifully extended to provide a spacious and flexible family home; including five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large detached garage.

“The white washed and slate grey facade hint at the style and quality to come, as you enter the front door into a practical entrance vestibule with a glazed door leading into a vast central hall.

The kitchen area.

"From here, you immediately get a view through to the garden, as the hall directly opens out, into the social heart of the home, a magnificent open plan space for living, dining and cooking.

"The vast 30ft by 20ft reception room, is cleverly zoned into distinct yet cohesive areas and boasts three huge sliding patio doors, which slide effortlessly into each other to bring the outdoors in, on those summer days.

"An ultra modern kitchen, sits at the heart of the space, featuring an amazing central island and granite quartz worktops, flush fitted with a ‘cutting edge' downdraft extractor and induction hob.

“Finished in chic black doors a bank of tall units, set flush along one wall, houses a fully integrated fridge/freezer, Siemens ovens, microwave oven and warming draw.

The bathroom.

"The kitchen is supplemented by a large utility room with side access door.

"Returning into the hall, the ground floor accommodates three spacious double bedrooms, including the lavish master bedroom, which enjoys an appealing south-facing bay window and luxurious en-suite shower room, mirroring the ground floor bathroom, which features double sink vanity and luxurious bathtub.

"Upstairs the loft has been converted into two double bedrooms, which share another luxury bathroom, fitted with a four-piece suite.”

To view this property, call Ralph Hendrie Legal 0131 340 0470.

Bedroom 1.

Bedroom 4.

Bedroom 5.

Bedroom 2.

16 Lasswade Road, Dalkeith

En-suite.

The garden.