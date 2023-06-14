This fantastic property is situated in the popular Niddrie district

A fantastic terraced house with a large peaceful garden in Edinburgh has appeared on the market for a bargain £160,000. Situated in the popular Niddrie district, the 2-bed terraced property sits within walking distance from peaceful parks and local amenities.

The ground floor comprises a bright and spacious living room with a picture window which overlooks the impressive garden. Elsewhere, there’s an entrance vestibular and a charming kitchen that could use a bit of modernisation.

The first floor benefits from two well-proportioned double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes. A storage cupboard and a family bathroom complete the property.

External to the property is a small garden to the front and a rear garden which is laid to lawn and features a raised plant bed, patio area, shed and planted borders. The property is near shopping centres, supermarkets, hospitals and schools catering for all age groups.

The property has been listed by estate agents ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan. If you’d like to make an enquiry, you can contact the agent on 01312 682804 or via the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: 23 Niddrie Mill Avenue, Edinburgh EH15

Price: £160,000

Agent: ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan

Contact: 01312 682804

23 Niddrie Mill Avenue, Edinburgh EH15

The garden external to the property

Another angle of the garden external to the property

The lounge on the ground floor

