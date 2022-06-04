Period charm and contemporary style mix beautifully in this delightful 2-bedroom ground floor flat with lovely shared garden

The property walks the perfect line between period charm and contemporary style and offers well-proportioned and immaculately presented accommodation which comprises entrance hallway, bright and spacious reception room with ornate cornice work, ceiling rose and attractive feature flooring, open plan to a stylish kitchen fitted with an array of sleek modern units, contrasting worktops, range of appliances and breakfast bar area, two good sized double bedrooms, and a bathroom with attractive Victorian-style three piece suite.

Externally, there is a small area of enclosed garden to the front, while the magnificent shared rear garden offers a delightful leafy space for all residents in the building to enjoy with a large area of lawn with well stocked shrub, flower and small tree beds, together with drying facilities.

On the market with Neilsons for offers over £280,000, more details can be found HERE.

