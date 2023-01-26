Property: Attractive two-bed Victorian flat could provide a Comely residence

Edinburgh has no shortage of Victorian properties, but this two-bedroom flat, located in the much sought-after residential area of Comely Bank, is particularly beautiful and packed full of character.

The home consists of an L-shaped hall with original hardwood floorboards; a living room, complete with traditional fireplace, cornicing, stunning bay windows, and plantation-style shutters; a Shaker-inspired kitchen, with solid wood worktops, and two double bedrooms – one with a walk-in wardobe.

The floorplan is completed by a utility hall cupboard, and a bathroom which features a shower-over-bath, a vanity basin unit and a matt-black ladder radiator.

The flat’s characterful living room boasts many traditional features

Comely Bank is considered a very desirable place to live, being just a 15-minute walk to the city centre and is adjacent to Stockbridge which has a real village feel. There are excellent local amenities nearby, including a library, post office and many independent specialist shops.

Comely Park is close to a variety of open spaces, including Inverleith Park, the Royal Botanic Gardens and the Water of Leith Walkway.

Exterior on Comely Bank Avenue

Shaker-style kitchen to the rear of the property

