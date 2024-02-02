Property: B-listed beauty tempts city slickers to buzzing location

The one-bedroomed bolthole’s modern decor utilises a satisfyingly rich dark palette, which contrasts nicely with the apartment’s traditional fixtures and fittings. Image: contributed

Generous in size, the apartment is entered via an impressive communal flagstone hall, before a welcoming hallway sets the tone, with ample storage that includes attractively recessed bookshelves.

Meanwhile, its living-dining room enjoys twin windows, allowing plenty of natural light, with ornate cornicing and wooden floors offset by a deep colour palette.

The breakfasting-kitchen is sleek with glossy cabinetry, integrated appliances, and a dining area.

To the rear, a generous double bedroom includes a built-in wardrobe, a feature fireplace, and a quirky second window, creating a cosy yet airy ambience.

The apartment is completed by a modern bathroom.

Just moments from Leith’s many attractions – and with a tram stop directly outside – this would make a fantastic base for any city slicker.