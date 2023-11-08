Property: B-listed Bridges one-bed beauty offers Southside bolthole
Presented in turn-key condition with stylish interiors and quirky details throughout, this petite but perfectly formed flat boasts bags of Insta-glam.
Entering the property, a handy hallway leads to a sunny and spacious open-plan lounge and breakfasting-kitchen area.
It is kitted out with sleek and modern design details, including wooden panelling along one side of the room, a deep blue colour palette, and a skylight allowing plentiful natural light to filter through.
There is space for a home office setup or a dining table, while a breakfast bar, glossy green units, integrated appliances and marble-style work surfaces make the kitchen quarters a stylish environment.
A large bathroom has a fresh three-piece suite and shower-over-bath, finished in chic navy metro tiling with pops of yellow and grey.
Meanwhile, the property’s bedroom is also generous, with ample storage in the eaves, more on-trend wooden panelling and distinctive décor, plus a view over Arthur’s Seat.
118/10 Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9EJ, is priced at offers over £235,000. Marketed by Watermans via ESPC