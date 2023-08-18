Property: compact one-bed wonder given new lease of life in the Old Town

This compact apartment in Edinburgh’s Old Town has been carefully modified by its current owner to incorporate some transformational architecture features that provide a very contemporary flow, while still retaining original features such as sash and case windows throughout.

Just minutes from The Royal Mile, the one-bedroomed flat is in a fabulous location, with a UNESCO World Heritage site literally on its doorstep.

The floorplan offers a very stylish peninsula kitchen with gorgeous worktops and a striking colour choice. A beautiful window seat provides many opportunities to gaze over Drummond Street and The University of Edinburgh’s Old College, while the breakfast bar provides a great place to eat.

This space seamlessly flows to the living area, with twin sash and case windows plus a raised loft bed with dining space cannily accommodated below. This clever use of space ensures a versatility of living for the owners and enhances the modern appeal of the property.

Image: Lukasz Kudrel

The flat’s double bedroom has high ceilings and a bright outlook, thanks to its large window, and its modern bathroom features a striking roll-top slipper bath and circular chrome washbasin.

The overall design and flow of the property is bold and eye-catching, with each area complimenting and enhancing the next, and is well worth a viewing.