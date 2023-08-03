News you can trust since 1873
Property: double-upper offers bright prospect for family living

Buyers searching for a family home close to the Capital, but at a more affordable price, should survey this property in Bonnyrigg.
By Special Reports
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read

Handily located in the middle of the Midlothian town, with easy access to commuter links and local amenities, the home is presented in turn-key condition.

The property is a traditional double-upper villa, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, offering grand proportions and a blend of period features and modern finishings. Set over two storeys, it boasts a feeling of light and space throughout.

Its impressive dual-aspect living room is airy with elegant décor and period details, including a feature fireplace and ornate cornicework. And its chic dining-kitchen boasts a generous layout and dual-aspect windows, with on-trend midnight-blue cabinetry set against stylish metro tiles.

Bonnyrigg High Street facadeBonnyrigg High Street facade
The property also offers four double bedrooms, with the largest boasting a separate dressing room. A family bathroom with double sink and large bath is located on the first floor, while a stylish shower room sits on the upper floor.

Offering flexibility and stylish presentation, all in a central Bonnyrigg setting, this sale is sure to attract lots of interest from family buyers.

62 High Street, Bonnyrigg, EH19 2AB. Offers over £285,000. Marketed by Warners Solicitors

Related topics:PropertyBonnyriggMidlothian