Property: Easter Road apartment offers first-timers an excellent result
Spacious and incredibly stylish, this dual-aspect flat forms part of a traditional tenement on one of the city’s most iconic streets.
The accommodation boasts carefully curated interior design – meaning it’s in move-in condition – with a tasteful palette and well-considered design features, alongside well-preserved period detail.
The flat’s elegant living room includes a window seat with views over the city, while its box room has been cleverly converted into a home office.
A generous kitchen-diner is beautifully presented, with dark cabinetry and wooden worksurfaces, complemented by open shelving, a breakfast bar area, plus a large pantry cupboard.
There’s space for a dining table, and a seating area to add to the appeal.
The flat has light and tranquil double bedroom, and its adjacent hallway cupboard has been transformed into a walk-in wardrobe.
A modern bathroom completes this sleek and chic property, which is sure to draw a crowd before its closing date next Tuesday.
119 (Flat 4) Easter Road, Edinburgh EH7 5PP is priced at offers over £220,000. Marketed by Connor Malcolm via ESPC.