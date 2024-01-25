Property: Elegant Eglinton address in West End affords luxury lifestyle

The exterior of 3 (GF) Eglinton Crescent, Edinburgh.

Forming part of a West End townhouse, a grand, parquet-floored hall leads to the flat’s magnificent drawing room, where ornate cornicing, a feature fireplace, and a triple bow-curved window provide plenty of period character.

A generous principal bedroom with dressing room, ensuite shower and rear garden views is joined on this floor by another double bedroom with shower room.

Three further double bedrooms can be found on garden level, with one offering another ensuite shower, plus a family bathroom, with separate shower and freestanding bath.

The heart of the home is its vast open-plan lounge-kitchen-diner, stretching across its lower level. Offering an idyllic space to entertain in style, it has been carefully zoned into cooking, dining and relaxing areas. The flat’s modern fitted kitchen includes an AGA and an island, with separate utility and laundry rooms.

The property also enjoys a generous private courtyard with three functional cellars, and its sizable walled rear garden comes complete with a patio area and a handsome lawn with mature borders.

Residents can also enjoy access to the private Eglinton & Glencairn Gardens nearby.