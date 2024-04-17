Property: four-bed double-upper is twice as nice for families

67 Mount Vernon Road

To its front, a large lounge with a bay window offers picturesque views and abundant natural light, while a cosy log burner lends a tranquil feel. A small study found tucked behind a door, providing a great space to work from home.

A stylish kitchen, with Shaker-style cabinetry and herringbone tiling sits to the rear, leading into a generous bay-windowed family dining room with feature fireplace.

The property has four spacious and tastefully decorated bedrooms, with two on the first floor, and the third and a luxurious principal bedroom in the upper level.

Two bathrooms complete the property – a family one, attractively clad in metro tiling on the first floor, and a modern shower room upstairs.

With plentiful storage, a utility room and a sunny, south-facing private garden, this elegant property would make a fantastic family home just a short distance south of Edinburgh city centre.