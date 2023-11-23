Property: Four-bed Silverknowes stunner offers fantastic family home
With excellent schooling and outdoor spaces nearby, a thriving local community and superb amenities, its location makes this home highly desirable, but the property itself steals the show.
A welcoming hallway leads to a substantial and strikingly open-plan kitchen, living and dining room space. Modern splashbacks, integrated appliances, and solid quartz worktops feature in the modern kitchen area. This elegantly opens and wraps around the living and dining sections, providing an arena for relaxing, socialising and entertaining.
The ground floor also boasts a large double bedroom, a substantial family bathroom with freestanding tub plus rainfall shower and a utility.
Ascending the staircase, the high standards and elegant décor continue. Both the spacious principle and second bedroom offer dual-aspect outlooks. The fourth double bedroom is also on this level.
Completing this family home is a well-appointed rear garden, with attractive patio and decked areas.
54 Silverknowes Drive, Edinburgh, EH4 5HY. Offers Over £425,000. Marketed by Clancys