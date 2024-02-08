News you can trust since 1873
Property: Georgian flat invites you to catch the Broughton buzz

Buyers looking for a city home in the heart of the action need look no further than this spectacular Georgian flat on bustling Broughton Street.
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT
The property's exterior. Image: contributedThe property's exterior. Image: contributed
Sat on the third floor, this beautifully finished option combines fine period features with tasteful decor and offers superb city views.

The flat’s large living-dining room has plenty of space for entertaining and is flooded with light thanks to twin windows. It enjoys a wealth of period features including working shutters, cornicing, and an open fireplace.

The sleek kitchen is fitted with glossy grey units and integrated appliances, flanking a charming window seat with views across the rooftops. Additional space can be found in the hall’s utility cupboard.

The contemporary kitchen. Image: contributedThe contemporary kitchen. Image: contributed
Two ample double bedrooms provide the sleeping quarters and are decorated in muted tones with plush carpeting. A box room offers a handy option for a home office.

A bright, modern bathroom boasts a bath and separate shower, and the property is completed by an enclosed shared drying green, as well as residents’ access to the private Queen Street Gardens (East).

59 3F1 Broughton Street, Edinburgh, EH1 3RJ. Offers over £375,000. Marketed by Coulters via ESPC

