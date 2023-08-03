News you can trust since 1873
Property: Green and serene eco-house is hidden charm

Part of an exclusive boutique development, 2 Thorntree Mews is a promising option for the climate conscious, tucked away quietly between Easter Road and Leith Walk.
By Special Reports
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read

The timbered two-bed, mid-terrace eco-house enjoys a secluded setting in a secure development, with a south-facing garden and off-street parking, and the popular amenities and buzzy atmosphere of Leith on its doorstep.

The property has been finished to a high spec throughout and has been optimised for low running costs, with environmentally friendly features including under-floor heating, extensive insulation, a living roof, modern double glazing and an air-source heat pump for hot water and heating.

A welcoming hallway offers storage and a stylish shower room, and leads to an open-plan living room/kitchen-diner, spanning the ground floor. Its kitchen is sleek, while the cosy living area has French doors out to the garden.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, both with generous built-in wardrobes, and a luxurious family bathroom with plentiful natural light thanks to a stunning skylight.

2 Thorntree Mews, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 8FJ. Offers over £330,000. Marketed by DMD Law

