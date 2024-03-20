Property: modern apartment ticks all trend boxes for buyers

8/11, Hopetoun Street, Edinburgh

Set on the fourth floor of a contemporary block in Bellevue, it not only offers a fantastic central location, but stunning views, with Calton Hill in full view from its sunny, south-east facing balcony.

A wide and welcoming hallway offers abundant storage, and leads to an open-plan kitchen and lounge, complemented by that generous balcony.

Its kitchen area is sleek and stylish, with matt-black units, marble-effect worktops, open shelving and breakfast bar, complete with statement pendant lighting, ticking off a whole host of interiors trends.

The living space is bright, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors to the balcony, making it an ideal backdrop to socialising.

There are two generous bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes. The principal enjoys the added luxury of an ensuite shower room, clad in trendy terrazzo-style tiling.

The second bedroom is decorated with a pop of “unexpected red” – the season’s most popular interiors trend.

The property is completed by a spacious bathroom.