Property: modern apartment ticks all trend boxes for buyers
Set on the fourth floor of a contemporary block in Bellevue, it not only offers a fantastic central location, but stunning views, with Calton Hill in full view from its sunny, south-east facing balcony.
A wide and welcoming hallway offers abundant storage, and leads to an open-plan kitchen and lounge, complemented by that generous balcony.
Its kitchen area is sleek and stylish, with matt-black units, marble-effect worktops, open shelving and breakfast bar, complete with statement pendant lighting, ticking off a whole host of interiors trends.
The living space is bright, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors to the balcony, making it an ideal backdrop to socialising.
There are two generous bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes. The principal enjoys the added luxury of an ensuite shower room, clad in trendy terrazzo-style tiling.
The second bedroom is decorated with a pop of “unexpected red” – the season’s most popular interiors trend.
The property is completed by a spacious bathroom.
8/11, Hopetoun Street, Edinburgh EH7 4ND. Offers over £340,000. Marketed by Warners via ESPC