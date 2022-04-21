Property of the week: A view from the terrace in Bo'ness

Evening in the garden overlooking the Forth.

On the market at offers over £285,000, 5 Riverview Terrace, Grahamsdyke Road, has abundant period features including decorative fireplaces and high ceilings, stunning views, as well as wooded sash and case double glazed windows, installed in 2020.

The property also includes gas central heating and double glazing, a new Worcester Bosch boiler Installed in 2018, high speed internet, a fully floored loft with pull down ladder, and on-street parking.

A spokesperson for Paul Rolfe said: “Offering abundant space and light, this handsome bay fronted home will not disappoint those who seek a characterful yet spacious home with generous outdoor living space and magnificent views over the River Forth landscape.

The living room.

"Possessing excellent kerb appeal, this late Victorian property offers a low maintenance front garden with steps leading up to the impressive entrance vestibule. Step into the hallway, the high ceilings, complemented by a half landing staircase create a captivating first impression for this characterful property.

“A deceptively spacious home, slip through the door to the left into the generous lounge offering a lovely bay window. Pause a moment further and take note of the impressive high ceilings, Edinburgh cupboard shelving and the ornate fireplace.

“Returning to the entrance hall, follow the flow through into the dining/ family room which is a very flexible day to day living area with its own period charm. The kitchen is well-equipped and offers lovely views over the garden as well as external access.

“Navigate yourself up the first floor which is home to two majestic king-size bedrooms, a kid’s bedroom and a beautiful heritage bathroom with a freestanding Victorian bath and separate walk-in shower – all accessed from a bright and airy half landing which could easily be adapted for home working.

One of the bedrooms.

“Shoes on, take a walk about the generous fully enclosed garden which is largely laid to lawn. Enveloped on two sides by mature trees and shrubs, the garden offers the ideal private sanctuary for any family.”

To view this property, call 01506 828282.

5 Riverview Terrace, Grahamsdyke Road, Bo’ness.