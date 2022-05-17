Property of the week: Bonnyrigg four bedroom family home

This outstanding four bedroom, two-bathroom detached family at 6 Bannockrigg Loan also features generously proportioned rooms and flawless neutrally-toned interiors accompanied by contemporary finishes.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Ralph Hendrie Legal said: “Welcoming you into the home is a spacious hall housing a modern WC. To the left lies an elegant living room; comfortably carpeted and decorated in modern tones.

"While the dual-aspect dining kitchen benefits from sun throughout the day. With a seated dining area, a breakfast bar peninsula and French doors opening onto the garden, this wonderful space provides a fantastic social hub for family meals and entertaining. Immaculately appointed with grey solid wood cabinets and complemented by integrated downlighting, the kitchen is further equipped with an integrated fridge and freezer, an eye-level double oven and a gas hob, paired with an extractor chimney-style hood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"All flooring on the ground floor, excluding the lounge, is finished in with fabulous herringbone amtico flooring.

“Upstairs, a good-sized landing (with storage) affords access to a master suite and three further double bedrooms with all rooms featuring fitted wardrobes.

“The master bedroom with its walk-in wardrobe is adjoined by a large en-suite shower room.

"Also boasting a superbly stylish finish, is a family bathroom with built-in linen storage, a WC-suite, a bathtub and a separate shower enclosure.

The back garden is perfect for family entertaining.

"The property also benefits from a single integrated garage.

“Externally, the house is bordered by neat lawned areas to the front, whilst to the rear, a south-facing, fully-enclosed garden has a paved terrace for outdoor seating, partially covered by a fixed awning, and a spacious manicured lawn. A garden shed is also included in the sale.

"Excellent private parking is provided with an extended mono-block front driveway which can accommodate up to three cars leading to the integral single garage.”

To view this property, call 0131 547 7075 or 0131 253 2249.

The main bedroom.

One of the four bedrooms.

The bathroom.

Another of the four bedrooms.

The living room.

The kitchen and dining area.