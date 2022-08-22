Property of the week: Charming former farmhouse with swimming pool, sauna and large garden at the foot of the Pentland Hills
Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a charming former farmhouse that features a swimming pool, sauna and large garden at the foot of the Pentland Hills.
Currently on the market at offers over £435,000, Silverburn Farmhouse, 12 Biggar Road, also includes a gravel driveway and two double garages.
Speaking about this aspirational property, a spokesperson for selling agent Cameron Stephen & Co said: “Silverburn Farmhouse is a superb traditional, stone-built property, set within large gardens, with an indoor swimming pool and a separate sauna.
"Dating from the early 1800s this is a beautiful stone-built former farmhouse with outbuildings (latterly used as double garages) with a large enclosed garden at the foot of the Pentland Hills.
"The house itself now requires some modernisation and upgrading but offers exceptional potential to create a wonderful family home.
"The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, two public rooms, a dining kitchen, utility room, office/bedroom four and a family bathroom.
"On the first floor, there are three bedrooms (master with en suite shower and sauna), and on the attic floor, there is a large attic room with velux window and a wc.
"The swimming pool is located within its own purpose-built timber structure with a vaulted ceiling and stone tiled floor, a second timber structure houses the sauna and shower room.
"There is a further area of garden with a sunken pond, pergola and sun house, all enclosed by timber fencing and a stone wall and offering wonderful countryside views.
“There are solar panels mounted on the roof of the main house and on the swimming pool roof.
"Overall, this is an outstanding property, which will require some love and attention but will become a much-loved family home.”
To view this stunning property, call 07483361731.