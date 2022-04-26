Property of the week: Five bed detached house for sale in Lasswade

Currently on the market at offers over £400,000, 34 Polton Road includes gas central heating, double glazing, an attic with a Ramsay ladder, and a driveway, as well as private front and rear gardens.

Speaking about this impressive individually designed detached villa, a spokesperson for selling agent Warners said: “This beautiful family home, built circa 2006, is offered to the market in excellent condition.

"It boasts a stylish contemporary interior with many pleasing features and offers a degree of flexibility in terms of use.

The living room of the attractive family home.

"The elegant dual aspect living room is classically proportioned, with an ornamental electric fire which forms an attractive focal point.

"The generous open plan kitchen/dining room, arguably the main hub of the home, boasts north and east facing windows, in addition to French doors which give direct access to a wrap around deck.

"There is a practical utility room and a ground floor WC, in addition to two spacious double bedrooms on this level.

"On the upper floor, and accessed from a bright, spacious upper landing with Velux window, are three generous double bedrooms, all with built-in mirror fronted wardrobes.

34 Polton Road, Lasswade.

"The master bedroom has the advantage of an en-suite shower room, and this is in addition to the principal bathroom.”

The spokesperson added: "Further benefits on offer include gas central heating, double glazing, an attic with pull down Ramsay ladder and a driveway, shared with the next door neighbours which provides welcome off-street parking.

To view this property telephone or email Warners on 0131 668 0440 / [email protected]

The kitchen.

One of the bedrooms.

The bathroom.