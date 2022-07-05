Property of the week: Five bedroom detached Roslin home

Enjoying beautifully presented, light and airy accommodation, including five bedrooms, two reception rooms, a large breakfasting kitchen/dining room, and three bathrooms, 19 Kilburn Wood Gardens is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac within an attractive, contemporary development.

The home is accompanied by a large, sunny garden, an integral double garage, and a double driveway.

A spokesperson for selling agent Warners said: “The front door opens into an entrance vestibule with built-in storage, flowing through to a wide, airy hall with additional storage and a WC, where the tone for the accommodation is set with neutral decor and wood-styled flooring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitchen/ diner.

"On your right, you step into a living room. Continuing the understated decor of the hall and carpeted for comfort, the living room peacefully overlooks adjacent green space and offers plenty of space for lounge furniture layouts.

"A sitting room across the hall offers a second versatile area for a choice of seating arrangements, or it could be used as a children's play room or a home office.

“Neighbouring the sitting room is a large kitchen and dining room, with French doors extending the space outdoors onto a patio in the rear garden.

The kitchen incorporates a breakfast bar and is fitted with stylish, contemporary cabinetry and Silestone worktops, accentuated by atmospheric lighting and a range of integrated appliances.

19 Kilburn Wood Gardens.

"An adjoining utility room houses a washing machine and affords access to the garage and outside.

“An airy landing on the first floor, with a space that would be perfect as a study area, leads to the home's five double bedrooms and a family bathroom.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2236.

The bathroom.

One of the main bedrooms.

The living room.