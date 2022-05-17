Property of the week: Five bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Bo'ness

Dating back to 1885, Knowepark, 25 Braehead is a bright and airy home with period features throughout and high ceilings.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Turning left upon entry to the lower level, seek sanctuary in the serene drawing room, a formal space where light streams in through the large sash bay window overlooking the front garden.

"In the spacious, airy, and yet embracing sitting room, there is ample room for sofas and other furniture. A log burner offers warmth and welcome throughout the year.

"Before heading through to the dining room, navigate yourself through the study which could easily be used as a fifth bedroom or, perhaps more likely, the ideal kid’s play room – with another Edinburgh cupboard offering more storage space. Guests and friends can refresh in the downstairs WC, positioned next to the study.

“Continuing through, step into the family room or dining room, kept warm by it’s wood burning stove. A sociable everyday room, it forms the ideal everyday day-to-day living space.

“Bright, inviting and contemporary in style, the spacious kitchen offers wood laminate units providing plentiful storage space as well as integrated appliances and double doors which lead out into the glorious east-to-west garden. Next door, a well-equipped utility room houses the laundry appliances.

“Returning to the grand half landing wooden staircase ascend to the roomy landing on the upper floor, currently accommodating three hugely spacious and light-filled king-size bedrooms as well as a further single bedroom which makes for an ideal child’s bedroom.

The living room inside this late Victorian stone-built home.

"There is a recently installed heritage style bathroom complete with shower, freestanding Victorian bath, WC, and wash basin. The rooms to the rear elevation offer a far-reaching vista over the local townscape, River Forth and beyond.”

To view this property, call 01506 828282.

Knowepark, 25 Braehead, Bo’ness.

The bathroom.

The hallway.

The main bedroom.