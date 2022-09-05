Property of the week: Four bedroom detached Hillend home on the market

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently on the market at offers over £475,000, 12 Boghall Cottages on Biggar Road, built in 2004, boasts magnificent views and is ideal for family living.

A spokesperson for selling agent Boyd Property said of the property: “The accommodation comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, a light and spacious dual aspect lounge with wood burning stove and open access to the kitchen and dining area.

"The fully fitted kitchen/dining room offers views over the countryside and comes complete with a Range Master cooker, granite worktops and larder and there is a useful door to the garage.

12 Boghall Cottages, Biggar Road.

"The family room offers similar views to the kitchen and provides a relaxing retreat. There is a useful double bedroom and shower room located on the ground floor.

"A carpeted staircase with lovely wooden balustrade leads to the first-floor landing, which gives access to the master bedroom, complete with large walk-in wardrobe and a stylish en-suite shower room.

"The property benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazing. Externally there is a wraparound garden with decking areas and grass extending to the back, one side and to the front of the property.

"The large single garage contains a utility and workshop area with a sink and plumbing for a washing machine. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the size, standard and quality of accommodation on offer.”

The living room.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2123.

The kitchen/ dining room.

The kitchen.

The immaculately presented accommodation has been well designed and on the ground floor it has an open plan feel making it ideal for family living

En-suite.

12 Boghall Cottages Biggar Road.

One of the bedrooms.

The bathroom.sub