Property of the week: Four bedroom family home in Bo'ness

On the market at offers over £295,000, 23 Academy Road is a pristine four bedroom detached house, which received all 1’s in the Home Buyers Report.

Built in 2003, this home is positioned in a private cul-de-sac shared with one other house, and includes an immaculate west facing garden with patio and water features, as well as a large integrated garage and a tarmac driveway.

Speaking about this spacious property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “In this generously proportioned and enviable family home, slip through the door to the right and catch a glimpse of the spacious dining/family room with bay window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spacious living room with a box bay window and double doors which lead out into the sun trap garden.

“Returning to the entrance hall, freshen up in the gorgeous downstairs WC, positioned underneath the staircase, before entering the magnificently spacious living room with a box bay window and double doors which lead out into the sun trap garden.

“Serving up a practical kitchen with contemporary vibes, it comes complete with all the modern luxuries such as high quality integrated appliances, under counter lighting, breakfast bar and a plentiful worktop and clever storage space.

“Take the carpeted staircase up to the spacious first floor landing, home to four generous bedrooms, plenty of storage space and a family bathroom.

“The principal bedroom has two built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. Retrace your footsteps back to the landing and discover three more beautifully decorated, carpeted bedrooms all of which are a good size with special mention being given to bedroom two – a large room with built-in wardrobes.

The property features this practical kitchen with contemporary vibes.

Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: “Luxury living continues outdoors, where a fully enclosed, west facing suntrap garden beckons. The fully surrounding boundary wall not only creates a courtyard feel, capturing the best of the sun's warmth, there are also nooks for planting within it; as well as a large grass lawn ideal for child’s play and a patio which will soak up the sun long into the evening.”

To view this property, call 01506 828282.

23 Academy Road, Bo’ness

23 Academy Road, Bo’ness.