Property of the week: Four bedroom substantial Linlithgow family home

On the market at offers over £795,000, Rivendell, 6 Strawberry Bank was built in 1892 and fully refurbished in 2016 with an upper extension added. The impressive, bright and airy accommodation is finished to a very high standard with abundant period features throughout, including high celings.

The property features four king size bedrooms, two reception rooms, a driveway, a garage and a generous south-facing back garden.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: "Turning right upon entry to the ground floor, seek sanctuary in the serene dining room, a formal space where light streams in through the broad sash and case window overlooking the townscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A spacious, airy, and yet embracing sitting room, a log burner offers warmth and welcome throughout the year. It is the perfect space in which to relax with a book or watch a movie.

“Continuing through, step into the kitchen/ living area, kept warm by its wood burning stove. A sociable everyday room, it forms the ideal day-to-day living space.

"Feast in formality and style, or cosy up for some home working, whilst listening to the crackles of the multi-fuel stove.

“Bright, inviting and chic in style, the spacious kitchen offers wooden units providing plentiful storage space, topped with granite worktops, as well as integrated appliances, clothes pully, and a rather fabulous double Belfast ceramic sink.

The light and spacious bathroom.

"Make your way through to the bountiful principal bedroom, instantly captivating and swimming with light courtesy of the tall window overlooking the Linlithgow skyline. Supremely spacious, there is ample room for a wardrobe and super-king-size bed. To the rear, a dressing area precedes the en-suite bathroom, furnished with shower, bath, wash basin and WC.

“Ascend to the hugely spacious and light-filled landing on the upper floor, currently accommodating three hugely spacious and light-filled king-size bedrooms as well as an impressive, vaulted study.”

To view this property, call 01506 828 282.

6 Strawberry Bank, Linlithgow.

The living room.

The kitchen.