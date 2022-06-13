Property of the week: Loanhead four bedroom detached house

On the market at offers over £750,000, St Leonards, 8 Lasswade Road, Loanhead, close to Mavisbank House, offers an attractive face to the street, sitting above and back from the road behind railings, but keeps its best features private, hidden behind south-facing walled gardens.

An attractive curved balcony sits over a similarly curved rear lobby and overlooks a paved courtyard accessed on all sides through wide glazed doors, perfect for indoor/outdoor living and which also creates a wonderful interior flow, from kitchen to living room, family room and dining room, perfect for entertaining.

A spokesperson for selling agent Fraser & Brooks said: “Like the rest of the house the designer kitchen is traditional with a modern twist. A large dual aspect room, eau-de-nil wooden shaker cabinets and white quartz seemless corian countertops surround what is undoubtedly the star of the show, an Aga oven in stunning turquoise blue.

The property is bright and spacious throughout.

"It also boasts a wine fridge, side-by-side fridge freezer with ice dispenser and a second electric Neff combination oven/microwave.

"A rooflight keep the centre of the home filled with natural light and glazed double doors lead you to the original sitting room. This is another large public room with oak wood floors, a wide bay window and an open fireplace with brick surround.

“Opposite the kitchen sits the equally impressive family room, with a wood burning stove as a focal point alongside a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows which look south over the garden. From here, glazed doubled doors open to the dining room which again has a feature fireplace.

“There is also a ground floor bedroom, a large walk-in shower room with power shower and underfloor heating and a utility room with stairs leading to a private study above.

The property features a large amount of garden space.

A curving oak staircase leads upstairs past another huge south facing window, to the upper floor, here you'll find three further double bedrooms.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2690

Inside the property.

St Leonards, 8 Lasswade Road, Loanhead.

One of the bedrooms.