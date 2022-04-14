Property of the week: One bedroom Bo'ness bungalow

On the market at offers over £115,000, 103 Hillside Grove is a well maintained property with a large enclosed garden and a partially floored and insulated loft.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “This is an immaculately presented one bedroom bungalow with a large south facing back garden, situated in the ever popular leafy Drum development of Bo’ness, a stone’s throw away from Edinburgh.

"Follow the pleasant countryside roads into the east side of Bo’ness to find the hugely popular tree lined Drum development which is made up of a different range of house types, communal greenery and generous parking facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The living room/ dining room of the Bo'ness bungalow.

“Take a moment to enjoy the quiet and peaceful location, which is within easy commuting distance of Edinburgh, Stirling and Glasgow. Approach via a well-kept mature front garden up the path to the front door.

“Step inside and surprisingly, for a relatively modest external appearance, a large open plan living room/ diner, elegantly decorated with neutral tones, create a sense of space and welcome.

"The ground floor further offers a well-equipped kitchen, with laminate worktops and appliances, a newly installed contemporary shower room, and a king-size bedroom with built-in wardrobe space.

In our opinion, this immaculate bungalow would be ideal for a downsizer or first-time buyer looking for a wonderful house with south facing outdoor living space and a high-quality interior.

The bathroom.

Stepping outside, the spokesperson highlighted the property’s garden area.“The garden will only add to the property’s overall appeal.

"The fully enclosed, well maintained, suntrap garden is imaginatively presented to offer an all-encompassing outdoor living space with easy access is afforded to your private parking space in the resident’s car park.”

The property also has gas central heating and double glazing, while the factor for communal grounds upkeep is £18 per month.

To view this property, call 01506 828282.

The garden.