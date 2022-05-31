Property of the week: Stunning family home in Bonnyrigg

Currently on the market at offers over £515,000, 24 Golf Course Road is a beautifully presented traditional semi-detached villa with private gardens, off-street parking and a single garage in one of Bonnyrigg’s most desirable streets.
Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Neilsons said: “Having been extensively upgraded to an exceptionally high standard throughout, this fine home which has been extended to create a fourth bedroom/ home office, shall undoubtedly appeal to the professionals or families alike and merits internal viewing to be fully appreciated.
"The elegant and stylish accommodation, which enjoys a wealth of character and charm, comprises entrance vestibule, welcoming hallway enhanced by solid oak flooring with staircase leading to the upper floor.
"There is a striking bay windowed sitting room located to the front and a stunning family room to the rear with a cleverly designed dining alcove.
"A useful WC apartment is located on the ground level and the contemporary fully integrated kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units incorporating the Belfast sink, built-in five-ring gas burner, separate built-in double oven with integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher and washer dryer.
"The upper landing, which benefits from excellent natural light by way of a cupula, leads to the tastefully presented principal bedroom with stand alone wardrobes.
"There are two further double bedrooms, one currently utilised as a dual aspect home office with adequate space for two desks.
"There is an attractive good sized fourth single bedroom and luxury four-piece family bathroom enhanced by underfloor heating.”
To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.