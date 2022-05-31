Property of the week: Stunning family home in Bonnyrigg

Currently on the market at offers over £515,000, 24 Golf Course Road is a beautifully presented traditional semi-detached villa with private gardens, off-street parking and a single garage in one of Bonnyrigg’s most desirable streets.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Neilsons said: “Having been extensively upgraded to an exceptionally high standard throughout, this fine home which has been extended to create a fourth bedroom/ home office, shall undoubtedly appeal to the professionals or families alike and merits internal viewing to be fully appreciated.

"The elegant and stylish accommodation, which enjoys a wealth of character and charm, comprises entrance vestibule, welcoming hallway enhanced by solid oak flooring with staircase leading to the upper floor.

The living room area.

"There is a striking bay windowed sitting room located to the front and a stunning family room to the rear with a cleverly designed dining alcove.

"A useful WC apartment is located on the ground level and the contemporary fully integrated kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units incorporating the Belfast sink, built-in five-ring gas burner, separate built-in double oven with integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher and washer dryer.

"The upper landing, which benefits from excellent natural light by way of a cupula, leads to the tastefully presented principal bedroom with stand alone wardrobes.

"There are two further double bedrooms, one currently utilised as a dual aspect home office with adequate space for two desks.

The master bedroom.

"There is an attractive good sized fourth single bedroom and luxury four-piece family bathroom enhanced by underfloor heating.”

To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.

24 Golf Course Road, Bonnyrigg.

The contemporary fully integrated kitchen

The living room.

Another of the bedrooms.

