Property of the week: Stunning four bedroom Gorebridge home with hot tub, bar and gym

The dining room and kitchen.

Currently on the market at offers over £345,000, 29 Cadwell Gardens not only offers luxury, modern decor throughout, gas central heating and double glazing, it also includes a large west-facing garden with hot tub, bar and gym.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Ralph Hendrie Legal said: “Set around a large central green within a new development in popular Gorebridge, this four bedroom modern detached villa is a perfect example of luxury family living, as well as amazing entertaining spaces.

"It's natural stone façade and ‘portico' style entrance, gives a grand first impression.

The jacuzzi.

"Behind the front door is an impressive hall with staircase and practical guest WC. Directly ahead, is a stunning reception space, the perfect family hub combining cooking, dining and socialising.

"At one end is the striking kitchen; gloss grey cabinets, with a range of fully integrated appliances (supplemented by a handy utility cupboard/pantry).

"A statement island unit with striking marble effect finish provides a great dining area, situated beside patio doors which open out into a rear garden. At the other end of the space is a family space for relaxing, where a pair of French doors open into the elegant sitting room – a more formal room finished in soft greys, which overlooks the ‘green' and can also be accessed from the hall.

"Continuing upstairs to the airy landing, the lavish master bedroom enjoys builtin wardrobes and a stylish en-suite shower room with double enclosure.

Bedroom 3.

"There are a further three double bedrooms (two share a Jack & Jill en-suite shower room) and a stylish three-piece family bathroom.

"The property enjoys an integral garage and the garden has been designed as the perfect entertaining space with a desirable hot tub built adjacent to the garden studios: one is a bar/ games/ TV room and one is set-up as gym and home office.”

To view this property, call Ralph Hendrie Legal on 0131 253 2249.

The garden studios, which feature a jacuzzi, a gym and office space.

The main bedroom.

The gym and office space.

The living area.

The garden room bar.

The garden.

29 Cadwell Gardens, Gorebridge.

Bedroom 4.

Bedroom 2.