Property of the Week: Substantial five bedroom Whitehill home for sale

Currently on the market at a fixed price of £545,000, 5 The Brambles is located in a small exclusive development of five similar houses on the edge of the village.

Internally, the property offers superb proportions for a family with extensive accommodation over two floors.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent McEwan Fraser said: “The ground floor is naturally focused on family and entertaining space.

The family room inside this incredible Whitehill property is so welcoming.

"A central hallway, with integrated storage and WC, separates the more formal living room at the front of the property from a substantial combined kitchen/dining/family room to the rear.

“The kitchen includes a range of base-mounted units that provide a huge amount of storage and worksurface space. The hob, double oven, cooker hood and dishwasher are integrated.

"To one side, the kitchen has been opened into the dining/family room. This creates a free-flowing living space that is sure to become the centre piece of family life.

"Moving further into the room, you find yourself in a cathedral-style sunroom with high ceilings and windows on all sides. A log-burning stove creates a natural focal point around which you can house a full-sized suite.

The kitchen.

“The ground floor accommodation is completed by a substantial ground floor study which could comfortably be repurposed as a fifth double bedroom or an additional public room.

“The first-floor houses four double bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, and the family bathroom.

"The accommodation on this floor is completed by the family bathroom with includes a corner bath, separate shower cubicle, and is finished with partial tiling.

Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: “Externally, the property sits on a wide plot with a mature wrap-around garden. A monobloc driveway can easily accommodate two cars and gives access to a two-car integral garage which can also be accessed from the main hallway inside the house.”

Bedroom three.

To view this property, call 0131 524 9797.

The living room.

Bedroom one.

The garden.