Property of the week: Three bedroom detached Bo'ness bungalow for sale

Currently on the market at offers over £275,000, 25 Henry Street includes a generous south facing back garden, a substantial paved driveway for three cars and a detached single garage with an external workshop/ store.

Built in 1982, the property also features a good amount of storage space, gas central heating and double glazing, stunning views over the River Forth and Ochil Hills and a seating terrace at the front.

Speaking about the family home, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Own your own piece of Bo’ness paradise, where elements combine to offer one of the best views over the blue calm of the River Forth, this extended three bedroom detached bungalow is not one you will want to miss.

"Although in need of refurbishment; this property represents an excellent opportunity to add value and create a wonderful home fit for anyone downsizing or a growing family. The large fully enclosed south facing garden, which offers great outdoor living space, will only add to the property’s overall appeal.

“Commanding an enviable position at the top of Henry Street, you will find No. 25. Park up on the driveway and take a moment to visualise opportunity on offer as well as the scenery. Follow the path parallel to the well maintained front garden and take the steps up to the front door.

“The accommodation consists of an entrance hallway, living room with sliding doors to the terrace, three roomy double bedrooms with the larger of the three boasting an ensuite shower room, kitchen which provides access to the back garden, family bathroom and W/C.

Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: "Offering a truly wonderful outside space for any family, the large garden plot offers endless opportunities but is currently largely laid to lawn with mature plants and shrubs adorning the boundary hedge. In the summer, soak up the sun on the patio long into the evening. The property further benefits from a having a paved driveway, large single garage with an adjoining external workshop.”

To view this property, call 01506 828282.

The living room.