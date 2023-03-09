Property: One-bed bolthole would be a gem for first-time buyer
This attractive one-bedroom main-door flat is located to the south-east of Edinburgh city centre in the popular residential area of The Jewel.
The home contains a welcoming entrance hall; a bright and spacious living room, with ample space for a dining table; an inner hall with a large storage cupboard; a modern galley kitchen, which offers direct access to the garden; a double bedroom situated to the rear, with fitted wardrobes and an ensuite with electric shower.
The property also has a rear garden with plenty of space for entertaining, as well as an allocated parking space. The Jewel lies between Bingham and Niddrie. It comprises a private housing development, a park and a hypermarket.
89 Vexhim Park, The Jewel, EH15 3SD. Offers over £140,000. Marketed by Annan