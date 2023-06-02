Property: One-bed Morningside bolthole ideal opportunity for first-time buyers

4/2 Belhaven Terrace, Edinburgh EH10 5HZ. Offers over £265,000. Marketed by Aberdein Considine

The flat is entered via an entrance hallway with storage cupboard, which leads into a stunning living room with ceiling cornicing, feature fireplace, and a shelved alcove. The kitchen is colourful and attractive with blue cupboards, a Belfast sink, and integrated appliances.

The flat’s bedroom has a window to the rear, a storage cupboard and wardrobe, which will be included in the sale. Completing the property is its bathroom, which has a large bath and spotlights above the mirror.

Plenty of period features enhance the flat’s bright living room

Externally, there is the flat’s aforementioned private front garden, and a shared rear garden.

Integrated appliances in the colourful kitchen