Property: One-bed Morningside bolthole ideal opportunity for first-time buyers

Forming part of a traditional tenement building, this attractively bright flat is full of period features and has a charming front garden area ideal for enjoying the summer months.
By Special Reports
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read

4/2 Belhaven Terrace, Edinburgh EH10 5HZ. Offers over £265,000. Marketed by Aberdein Considine

The flat is entered via an entrance hallway with storage cupboard, which leads into a stunning living room with ceiling cornicing, feature fireplace, and a shelved alcove. The kitchen is colourful and attractive with blue cupboards, a Belfast sink, and integrated appliances.

The flat’s bedroom has a window to the rear, a storage cupboard and wardrobe, which will be included in the sale. Completing the property is its bathroom, which has a large bath and spotlights above the mirror.

Plenty of period features enhance the flat’s bright living roomPlenty of period features enhance the flat’s bright living room
Externally, there is the flat’s aforementioned private front garden, and a shared rear garden.

Integrated appliances in the colourful kitchenIntegrated appliances in the colourful kitchen
Flat’s bedroom to the rear of the propertyFlat’s bedroom to the rear of the property
