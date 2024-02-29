Property: Quality Street offering is sweet place to call home in city’s west

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three-storey family home appears to be a traditional stone villa, but inside it’s a modern marvel.

Entering at garden level, a breathtaking open-plan living-dining room is cleverly zoned to offer a cosy ambience.

It opens onto a glossy kitchen with integrated appliances and marble detail.

17 Quality Street, Davidsons Mains, Edinburgh.

The entire ground floor is incredibly light, with floor-to-ceiling bi-folding doors, a skylight plus cupola, and a mirrored feature wall.

A stylish shower room, fitted in trendy micro-cement with an elegant Lusso suite, completes this level.

On the first floor, a generous principal bedroom enjoys recessed windows, an elegant colour palette, and a bespoke wardrobe for maximum storage.

The second double bedroom is also well sized, with large windows and working shutters, while the third, located on the top floor, is flooded with natural light thanks to its skylight.

This lavish property is completed internally by a stylish family bathroom, with an indulgent bath, separate shower enclosure and spa-inspired fittings.

Externally, a well-kept private rear garden attracts.

With a coveted location, and being in the catchment area for renowned schooling, this quality property is family home that is a cut above.