Property: Stunning one-bed ground-floor flat invites move to Morningside

This attractive one-bedroomed ground-floor flat forms part of a traditional detached Victorian villa in Edinburgh’s much-sought-after Morningside district, and enjoys a private south-facing front garden.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:41 GMT- 1 min read

Located in one of the Capital’s most popular residential areas, the flat is a convenient distance from the city centre, as well as having excellent local amenities and being close to good schools.

The property has been tastefully upgraded throughout, while retaining many original period features. It consists of an entrance hall with storage cupboards; a bright bay-windowed living-dining room, overlooking the front garden, with a wood-burning stove and an original fireplace; a modern fitted kitchen with wall and base units, a spacious double bedroom, a smaller room, which could be used as a home office, and a contemporary bathroom.

Externally, the outdoor space to the front of the property has two garden sheds, a greenhouse and a log store, and there is a large storage cupboard in the basement of the building.

Image: Alan Rennie Photography
23 (GF1) Morningside Place, Edinburgh, EH10 5ES. Offers over £375,000. Marketed by Urquharts Property

Image: Alan Rennie Photography
