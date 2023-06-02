Property: Stylish two-bed colony flat offers city centre haven in Haymarket

14 Bright Terrace, Edinburgh, EH11 2BL. Offers over £390. Marketed by Blair Cadell.

Its ground floor consists of a beautiful living room with a wood-burning stove, perfect for the colder months, and double-glazed sash and case windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a modern kitchen with sleek grey units, quartz countertops, gold fixtures and integrated appliances. It even has a built-in vacuum, making it easy to keep the room tidy.

The two-level property has the enviable benefit of a private garden space

The modern family bathroom has attractive patterned tiles and a mains shower over the bath.

On the upper level, the landing has access to a fully floored attic which could be extended. There are two generous double bedrooms, both with dormer windows and fitted wardrobes, while the main bedroom has a stylishtwo-piece ensuite and mains walk-in shower with a fantastic rainwater shower head.

Outside, the property has a lovely private garden which is the perfect sun trap, laid with artificial grass for easy maintenance.

Wood-burning stove keeps the living room cosy