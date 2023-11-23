News you can trust since 1873
Property: Superb three-bed double-upper is envy of The Shore

Enjoying enviable open views across Victoria Quay in Leith’s Shore area, this double-upper flat offers a contemporary home in turn-key condition.
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
45 Ocean Drive, Leith, Edinburgh. Image: Mattia De Collibus45 Ocean Drive, Leith, Edinburgh. Image: Mattia De Collibus
The accommodation benefits from an “upside-down” arrangement, with an open-plan reception area dominating the upper level, allowing occupants to really enjoy the unobstructed views that make this home so striking.

This section of the home is wonderfully bright, with a light, neutral décor, and contains access to the flat’s south-facing seated balcony area. A modern, well appointed kitchen is complemented by a utility space and the addition of a WC ensures that this upper level of the property is the perfect space for family living or entertaining guests.

Each room in the home is tastefully decorated, offering new owners the easy opportunity to add their own personal touches. With three bedrooms, there is plenty of room for a young family or couple to enjoy this great location.

45 Ocean Drive, Leith, Edinburgh. Image: Mattia De Collibus45 Ocean Drive, Leith, Edinburgh. Image: Mattia De Collibus
Indeed, this bright double-upper flat is set well for the popular shore, with its wide range of excellent shops, alongside a vibrant selection of bars, cafes and restaurants, complemented by excellent bus and tram links.

45 Ocean Drive, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 6JH. Offers Over £330,000. Marketed by Watermans

