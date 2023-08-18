News you can trust since 1873
Property: Three-bed Burdiehouse roost promises fantastic family home

Nestled in a modern residential area of Burdiehouse in south Edinburgh, this three-bed end-terrace house promises a fantastic family home in a popular locale.
By Special Reports
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:16 BST

Number 46 Audit Place is beautifully presented, ready for its new owners to move right in, benefiting from being in a quiet plot accessed via a pedestrian walkway.

A welcoming hallway offers easy access to a bright living room to the left and a stylish dining-kitchen to the right on the ground floor, as well as a bathroom. The living room has dual-aspect windows, flooding it with light.

The kitchen space features stylish modern units and vibrant splashback tiling, plus a range of appliances. The generous size of this open-aspect area would make socialising easy.

Image: Garry Thomas PhotographyImage: Garry Thomas Photography
Image: Garry Thomas Photography

The first floor, accessed by an eye-catching wooden staircase, offers three good-sized bedrooms, with the largest boasting built-in storage and a modern ensuite bathroom. There is also a family bathroom on this level.

Further entertaining and family space is afforded by the porperty’s enclosed garden, which includes a patio area and decked terrace.

46 Adit Place, Edinburgh, EH17 8GA. Offers over £310,000. Marketed by mov8 Real Estate

