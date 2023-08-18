Property: Three-bed Burdiehouse roost promises fantastic family home
Number 46 Audit Place is beautifully presented, ready for its new owners to move right in, benefiting from being in a quiet plot accessed via a pedestrian walkway.
A welcoming hallway offers easy access to a bright living room to the left and a stylish dining-kitchen to the right on the ground floor, as well as a bathroom. The living room has dual-aspect windows, flooding it with light.
The kitchen space features stylish modern units and vibrant splashback tiling, plus a range of appliances. The generous size of this open-aspect area would make socialising easy.
The first floor, accessed by an eye-catching wooden staircase, offers three good-sized bedrooms, with the largest boasting built-in storage and a modern ensuite bathroom. There is also a family bathroom on this level.
Further entertaining and family space is afforded by the porperty’s enclosed garden, which includes a patio area and decked terrace.
46 Adit Place, Edinburgh, EH17 8GA. Offers over £310,000. Marketed by mov8 Real Estate