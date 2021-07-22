Property: Three-bed double-upper offers chance to call Comiston House home

64/2 Camus Avenue

This exquisite double-upper apartment is part of the B-listed Comiston House, situated in one of Edinburgh’s most desirable residential areas.

The first and second-floor flat is conveniently placed for all amenities and benefits from fresh, neutral décor throughout.

The accommodation, which was converted from the original Georgian house in 1996, and features beautiful cornicing and many other original features, comprises: a large entrance hall with a good-sized cupboard and a further understairs cupboard; a beautiful triple-windowed lounge, outlooking beautifully-maintained landscaped gardens; two generously proportioned double bedrooms, the master with ensuite shower room; a spacious family room, which would also be ideal as bedroom three; a contemporary fitted kitchen-dining room with stylish wall and base units and Rangemaster cooker; a bathroom with three-piece suite and a separate shower room.

The property further benefits from gas central heating, astragal windows, residents private parking and a private garden area to rear with further communal landscaped grounds of approximately two acres.

A charge of £90 per month includes maintenance of the communal grounds, window cleaning and electricity in the communal areas. Many extras are included, such as all curtains, and all the free-standing and integral kitchen appliances.

