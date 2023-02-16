Property: Traditional ground-floor flat attracts fans of period detail
34 Darnell Road, Edinburgh, EH5 3PL. Offers over £325,000. Marketed by Aberdein Considine
This traditional main-door flat in Trinity has many beautiful period features, including ornate fireplaces, ceiling cornicing and wood flooring.
The accommodation consists of an entrance vestibule with original floor tiles, which leads to a hallway with two storage cupboards. The stunning living room has a bay window, ornate cornicing, an Edinburgh press, and a feature fireplace. The dining room also has a feature fireplace as well as more storage cupboards, and a door leading to the kitchen with its chic units, hob, fridge and washing machine, which are all included in the sale price.
The flat’s spacious bedroom has another feature fireplace and a window affording lots of natural light. The bathroom has a shower and bath. There is also a box room which is suitable for a variety of uses.
Externally, the property boasts private front and rear gardens, which are both mainly hard landscaped featuring attractive planted areas.