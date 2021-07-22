Property: Traditional two-bed flat in north Edinburgh conservation area

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The accommodation comprises a spacious hall with storage; a lounge with bay window, ornate cornice with centre rose, and modern gas fire; a flexible study/boxroom; a generous kitchen-dining area with fitted units, hob, eye-level double oven/grill and chimney hood; two large double bedrooms, with cornices, fitted carpets and wardrobe; a bathroom with three-piece suite. The flat shares an attractive garden/ drying green to the rear, and there is residents permit parking in the street out front and in the general area.