Property: Traditional two-bed flat in north Edinburgh conservation area
2/6 Bangholm Terrace, Edinburgh, EH3 5QN. Offers over £310,000. Marketed by Neilsons
This elegantly proportioned second-floor flat offers extremely spacious traditional accommodation in north Edinburgh’s Inverleith.
Fronting Montagu Terrace and lying within a conservation area, this desirable flat has fine cornices, and stripped floorboards.
In addition, new doubleglazed sash and case windows and gas central heating were installed last year.
The accommodation comprises a spacious hall with storage; a lounge with bay window, ornate cornice with centre rose, and modern gas fire; a flexible study/boxroom; a generous kitchen-dining area with fitted units, hob, eye-level double oven/grill and chimney hood; two large double bedrooms, with cornices, fitted carpets and wardrobe; a bathroom with three-piece suite. The flat shares an attractive garden/ drying green to the rear, and there is residents permit parking in the street out front and in the general area.
