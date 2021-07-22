Property: Traditional two-bed flat in north Edinburgh conservation area

2/6 Bangholm Terrace, Edinburgh, EH3 5QN. Offers over £310,000. Marketed by Neilsons

By Sarah Devine
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 4:51 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 4:52 pm
2/6 Bangholm Terrace
2/6 Bangholm Terrace

This elegantly proportioned second-floor flat offers extremely spacious traditional accommodation in north Edinburgh’s Inverleith.

Fronting Montagu Terrace and lying within a conservation area, this desirable flat has fine cornices, and stripped floorboards.

In addition, new doubleglazed sash and case windows and gas central heating were installed last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

2/6 Bangholm Terrace

The accommodation comprises a spacious hall with storage; a lounge with bay window, ornate cornice with centre rose, and modern gas fire; a flexible study/boxroom; a generous kitchen-dining area with fitted units, hob, eye-level double oven/grill and chimney hood; two large double bedrooms, with cornices, fitted carpets and wardrobe; a bathroom with three-piece suite. The flat shares an attractive garden/ drying green to the rear, and there is residents permit parking in the street out front and in the general area.

Find out more at Neilsons.

2/6 Bangholm Terrace
2/6 Bangholm Terrace
EdinburghProperty