Property: trendy two-bed waterfront apartment

Flat 3, 20 Shore, Edinburgh

Forming part of a factored 1980s block directly on the water’s edge, the property has been renovated by its current owners to create a chic and contemporary home in one of the Capital’s most sought-after locations.

A welcoming hallway offers ample storage space and leads into a spacious lounge with a striking exposed brick wall, eye-catching light fittings, and views across the Shore.

To the rear, the flat has a generous kitchen fitted with navy and white cabinetry, with on-trend brass detailing and fittings to add a little glitz, while a window seat offers a cosy space to natter or have a quiet coffee.

The first of the two double bedrooms is located to the rear, with a large fitted wardrobe, more unique light fittings, and a soothing colour palette. The second double bedroom offers more of the same, with stylish decor, ample storage, and the added benefit of a unique view across the waterfront.

A slick three-piece bathroom completes the property, clad in metro tiling and offering a sleek monochrome colourscheme with matte black fittings – an ideal place to relax and unwind after enjoying everything the Shore has to offer.