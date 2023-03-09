Property: Two-bed Craigmillar terrace has obvious appeal for commuters

The modern dwelling has obvious appeal for first-time buyers, young professionals who are looking for relatively close proximity to their workplaces in the heart of the Capital, and those with young families.

The chic house’s accommodation consists of an elegant entrance hall, a stylish kitchen with sleek white cabinets, a utility room, a bright and sunny living room, and a staircase with understair storage leading to the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this upper level are two sizeable and well-presented double bedrooms, both benefitting from built-in storage.

The home’s stylish modern kitchen complete with sleek white cabinetry

The living quarters are completed by a family bathroom with a shower over bath. Further benefits include gas central heating and double glazing. There are private gardens located to the front and rear, with the rear garden laid to lawn with raised decked patio ideal for outside dining.

9 Lurie Place, Edinburgh, EH16 4FY. Offers over £205,000. Marketed by Neilsons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staircase ascends from the bright living room

Both bedrooms benefit from decent storage