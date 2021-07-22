Property: Two-bed Georgian upper villa takes pride of place in Portobello

25/2 Pittville Street

This impressive two-bedroomed B-listed Georgian upper villa enjoys a most convenient location – just a stone’s throw from the beach and other great amenities – in the much-sought-after Portobello area of the Capital.

A bright and spacious upper apartment, it offers comfortable and well-planned accommodation in excellent order throughout.

The spacious living room with twin windows to the front is a particularly appealing room with fine period decorative cornicing, original fireplace and sanded floorboards.

The rear-facing kitchen is very well-appointed and has ample dining space.

The main bedroom is a most spacious room, quietly positioned to the rear and the modern fitted shower room has been very well appointed with a walk-in shower.

Features include: entrance hall; twin-windowed living room with decorative cornicing and sanded floorboards; excellent storage cupboard; modern fitted kitchen with dining area; spacious main bedroom; further double bedroom; stylish shower room with white suite; gas central heating; sash and case windows with working shutters in all rooms except shower room; attic storage; free on-street parking.

With well-regarded schools close by, this property is likely to appeal to a family or a professional individual/ couple, and early viewing is highly recommended.

Visit Warners Solicitors & Estate Agents for more information.