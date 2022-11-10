The flat also contains a brandnew stylish kitchen, a modern bathroom, a spacious main bedroom and a second bedroom with a raised bed.

The property is just minutes’ away from the popular open spaces of The Meadows, and also has access to a well-kept communal garden.

Newington is an area about 15 minutes’ walk from Edinburgh city centre. The Meadows and Grange lie to the west and Holyrood Park and Prestonfield are to the east.

The property’s living room boasts many characterful original details

The flat is also close to the main Edinburgh University buildings and has quick transport links into the city centre.

13/1 Blackwood Crescent, Newington, EH9 1QZ is priced at offers over £245,000 and marketed by Warners.

Kerbside view of the building on Blackwood Crescent

The flat’s contemporary kitchen is brand-new

